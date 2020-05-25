India News | Post Amphan: Locals of Kolkata's Baghajatin Area Block Road Demanding Restoration of Electricity, Water Supply

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): Locals on Monday blocked the road of Baghajatin area in Kolkata demanding immediate restoration on electricity and water supply, that was disrupted due to cyclone Amphan, which struck the area and claimed 86 lives.

"We don't have electricity and water since last five days. Despite making several calls to Common Services Centre (CSC), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Netaji Nagar Police Station, we have not received any help. We are helpless so we had to resort to the option of blocking the road," Anobi Roy, one of the residents of Baghajatin area, told ANI.

Another resident, Shweta Modi, said that people are ready to accept even a temporary solution to the crisis.

"For the past five days we did not have any electricity and water supply, we are ready to accept even a temporary solution. Till now, the police and Councillor have come here to review the situation. However, nothing has been done," she said while adding that the blockade will continue until the electricity and water supply is restored.

Meanwhile, Indian Army personnel on Monday conducted restoration work at Ballygunge Gardens in Kolkata.

On May 24, the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force had conducted restoration work at Purna Das Road in south Kolkata.

Till now, electricity has been restored in parts of Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, New Town, Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranghat, Gayespur and Kalyani. (ANI)

