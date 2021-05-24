Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that post Covid-19 effects and a likely third wave are going to to be the main challenges in the days ahead.

While addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "Post Covid-19 effects and third wave are challenges for us. We have to be ready for the third wave. We are launching Sanjeevni Pariyojna an integrated program for Covid-19."

The CM also highlighted the Covid-related efforts in the state.

He said, "We have 20,000 oxygen beds including ventilators while Covid-19 Centres have 30,000 beds."

Haryana, which is currently facing a surge Covid-19 cases, has also reported cases of black fungus.

Khattar said, "We have to break the chain of the virus. We are using services of 200 students for online medical consultation. Doctors will supervise them."

Taking note of the black fungus situation in the state, the Chief Minister said, "We only got 1200-1400 injections for treating Black Fungus. We had 400 patients around two days back. The demand for injections is varying daily."

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a rare infection. It is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. As of now, Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug is being used for the treatment of the Black Fungus disease.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said, "We have made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B from the Central government."

He also said that presently there are 1,250 vials of Amphotericin-B available for the treatment of patients.

He added that so far 421 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state and people affected are being given treatment in various hospitals in the state. The highest number of 149 cases of black fungus have been found in Gurugram. Besides this, there are 88 cases in Hisar, 50 cases in Faridabad, 26 cases in Rohtak, 25 cases in Sirsa, 17 cases in Karnal, 15 cases in Panipat, 11 cases in Ambala, 8 cases in Bhiwani, and the remaining in other districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)