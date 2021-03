Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pragya Singh Thakur has complained of a problem in breathing and is being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

According to Thakur's office, she will be admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.

Pragya Singh Thakur is MP from Bhopal. (ANI)

