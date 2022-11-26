New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is hosting a 59th General Assembly of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union that will see participation of around 300 international delegates from across 40 countries.

The theme of this year's assembly is 'Serving the People: Media's Role in Times of Crisis'. The conference began on November 25 and will continue till November 30, a statement from Prasar Bharati said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Says He, AAP Are ‘Hardcore Honest’.

The event also includes the TV Song festival that will be held on Sunday at the Siri Fort Auditorium.

The ABU is a nonprofit, professional association of the broadcasting organizations of Asia and pacific region.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Police Quiz Woman Who Visited Aaftab Amin Poonawala’s House After Live-in Partner’s Murder in Mehrauli.

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi highlighted the role played by the electronic media during the COVID-19 crisis and underscored the necessity to remain updated and relevant for the future.

The Conference is expected to strengthen relations with foreign broadcasters, particularly from ASEAN countries, and help further the Act East Policy pursued by the government.

The Conference will provide opportunities for Broadcasters to interact with each other, discuss the challenges faced by the media industry in general and public service broadcasters in particular.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)