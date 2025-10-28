Araria (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday dismissed allegations of dual voter registration, clarifying that he has been enrolled as a voter from Bihar's Kargahar Assembly constituency since 2019. He said that although he briefly obtained a voter ID card while staying in Kolkata, his active registration has remained in Kargahar since 2021.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission issued a notice to Prashant Kishor over alleged double enrolment as a voter in Bihar and West Bengal.

Also Read | What Is 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet? Is It an Alien Ship? Will It Hit Earth on October 30? Here’s What NASA Has Revealed.

While responding to the notice, Kishor questioned the Election Commission's procedures, saying, "If the ECI is saying that my name is enrolled as an elector in other places as well, then why are they troubling everyone by carrying out the SIR? I have nothing to do with the notice issued by the ECI..."

Clarifying his voter registration details, Kishor said, "I am a voter from the Kargahar Assembly constituency since 2019. For two years, while I was in Kolkata, I had applied for a voter ID card there. Since 2021, my voter ID has been for the Kargahar Assembly constituency."

Also Read | Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025: Government Announces Vigyan Puraskar To Honour Country's Top Scientists and Innovators.

The poll body issued a notice to Prashant Kishor over alleged double enrolment, seeking his clarification within three days.

According to the notice issued by the Returning Officer of the Kargahar Assembly Constituency, "As per a news item published on 28.10.2025, your name is registered in the electoral rolls of Bihar and West Bengal.... Therefore, you should present your side within three days regarding the entry of your name in more than one constituency."

The notice stated that, as per the newspaper report, Prashant Kishor's name is registered in West Bengal under the Bhabanipur constituency at the polling station, as well as in the 209-Kargahar Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

The ECI conducted a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to update the voter list, which drew widespread criticism from opposition parties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)