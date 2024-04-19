Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Amid soaring political temperatures on the campaign trail ahead of the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha, the Prayagraj district is in the grip of a sweltering spell, with the maximum daytime temperature reaching 42°C on Friday.

Already grappling with severe heat with the onset of summer, the locals have largely been confining themselves indoors, unless necessary.

Even with the arrival of the election bandwagon in the state, with prominent leaders of all contesting rallies holding meetings and rallies, the streets in Prayagraj have been wearing a deserted look under the scorching sun. Locals were largely seen in the relatively cooler comforts of their homes or resting in the shade of trees, while some braved the heat to fetch water in pitchers from public taps and wells.

Dr Ajay Saxena from SRN Hospital in Prayagraj warned about the dangers of dehydration during the unsparing summer months.

Urging people to keep themselves hydrated, Dr Saxena said, "When the body lacks sufficient fluid and salt, its temperature can rise higher than the external temperature, potentially leading to a heat stroke if not properly managed."

"During summers, a body faces the risk of dehydration. If there's less fluid intake, the body heat could rise to levels beyond the temperature outside. And if the body is unable to sustain the heat within itself, a person could potentially come down with a heat stroke. One needs to make sure to keep sweating," he said.

He advised people to take lemon juice, or water mixed with sugar and salt to stay hydrated in peak summer months. He also urged people to avoid exercising, especially under the sun.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana this week.

The weather agency added that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema from Tuesday-Saturday; coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra from Tuesday to Wednesday; coastal areas of Gujarat from Tuesday to Thursday; and Konkan and Goa from Thursday to Saturday.

A heatwave, sometimes described as extreme heat, is a period of abnormally hot weather.

It is a prolonged period of excessively hot weather, typically with high temperatures and often accompanied by high humidity. A heatwave is usually measured relative to the usual climate in the area and normal temperatures for the season. (ANI)

