Devotees gather to take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Mahakumbh 2025 has witnessed a massive turnout, with over 389.7 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam since the commencement of the festival.

The event has been hailed as a spiritual and cultural extravaganza, with pilgrims from across the globe praising the arrangements made by the authorities.

More than 3.79 million devotees took a holy dip at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj till 8 am as of today.

According to officials, over 1 million Kalpwasis are residing at the Mela premises, while the total number of pilgrims visiting the festival has reached 2.79 million so far today.

Meanwhile, the total number of devotees who have taken the holy dip since the beginning of the Mela has surpassed 389.7 million as of February 5, 2025.

Devotees have expressed their gratitude for the smooth and efficient management of the festival, which has allowed them to take a peaceful and surreal dip in the Ganges. The arrangements, including security, sanitation, and amenities, have been commended by the pilgrims.

A devotee, who recently returned from the sacred gathering, said, "I've just returned from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, and I was impressed by the exceptional arrangements in place despite the massive crowds. Taking a holy dip in the Ganges was a surreal experience, and I felt blessed. The organizers have done a commendable job in managing the vast number of devotees. Jai Ganga Bhaiya!"

Ajay Gahlot, who came from Bareilly, shared his joy and sense of fulfillment. "I liked taking a holy bath in Gangajal. After 144 years, Kumbh comes, and I feel fortunate to have bathed in it. This was a memorable experience. The system was very good," he said.

Another devotee, visiting with family, described the experience as extraordinary. "I'm happy to have experienced the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with my parents. Taking a holy dip was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I feel truly fortunate," the devotee remarked.

Manjeet Kaur, who travelled from Ajmer, Rajasthan, admitted to initial apprehensions but praised the arrangements. "Yes, I consider myself very lucky to be here. Before coming, I was scared after watching videos about the crowd. But after reaching here, everything was clarified. The arrangements are excellent--no issues anywhere. The bath, the darshan--everything is managed very well. People say one might get lost in Kumbh, but there is no such fear," she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Amarnath Roy from Buxar stated, "We took a bath here, and the arrangements are commendable. Everything is being managed in a systematic manner, ensuring a smooth experience for all devotees."

Kusum Kumari Pandey from Buxar, Bihar, also expressed her gratitude. "The arrangements are very good, and we have been able to take a peaceful bath. There are many things here that Modi ji has done... It is truly remarkable," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi participated in a 'Snan' at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati describing the experience as a moment of 'divine' connection.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was filled with a spirit of devotion after taking a dip in the Sangam.

"Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion," PM Modi said on X.

"May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony," he added.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

