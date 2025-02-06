Mumbai, February 6: The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc., will be declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed today, February 6. Lottery players can visit online sites such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the Shillong Teer Result of February 6 and winning numbers. Participants can also scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 6, 2025.

An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer Results will be available once each Shillong Teer games are completed. A total of eight Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya twice a day from Monday to Saturday. These games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 5 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 6, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Attracting people from Shillong and its nearby areas, the Shillong Teer games are growing in popularity every day. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game which is also a local sport of the Khasi tribe. Lottery enthusiasts can view Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers on the portals mentioned above. Participants can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 6, 2025, below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?.

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Lotteries Legal?

An archery-type lottery game, Shillong Teer consists of Round 1 and Round 2. The speculative lottery game requires players to place bets by choosing numbers between 0 and 99. Post this, the game involves local archers shooting arrows at designated targets. The winning numbers of Shillong Teer games are based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in Round 1 and Round 2 of Teer games. Teer games have their names based on local places such as Shillong, Ladrymbai, Jowai, etc.

