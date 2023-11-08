Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a man for cheating a Nashik resident of nearly Rs 2 lakh under the pretext of selling him a pre-owned car, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant recently got in touch with accused Sagar Vichare, who runs a used car business in Thane, after he ran a search for second-hand cars. Vichare then “sold” him a car for Rs 1.9 lakh, the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Air Pollution: Sir JJ Hospital Opens Separate OPD Ward for Patients Suffering From Respiratory Problems.

The man took the car to Nashik where he found that there was a pending traffic challan of Rs 2,000 against it. He sought to speak to the car owner but Vichare gave him vague replies.

The complainant found the owner's mobile number from a copy of the challan and directly got in touch with him, only to learn that the owner, a resident of Mandvi in Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, had given the car to Vichare on a rental basis.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Govt Mulls Idea of Artificial Rain by November 20, Says Minister Gopal Rai After Meeting With IIT-Kanpur Experts.

The original owner and the complainant met in Nashik where the latter said he would hand over the car to the former if he got back his Rs 1.9 lakh.

Meanwhile, a police team from Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar reached Nashik and took away the car saying they had registered a cheating case against Vichare, a resident of Navi Mumbai, in connection with the vehicle.

After losing his money and car, the Nashik resident filed a complaint with Thane's Kapurbawdi police station on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against Vichare under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating). No arrest has been made yet, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)