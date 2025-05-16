New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu conferred the 58th Jnanpith Award on Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya during an event held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. She also congratulated Gulzar for the Jnanpith Award, who could not attend the Award ceremony, according to an official release.

She wished that Gulzar soon become fully healthy and active and continue to contribute to art, literature, society, and the country.

The President said that literature unites and awakens society. From the social awakening of the 19th century to our freedom struggle in the 20th century, poets and writers have played a great role in connecting people, added the release.

The song 'Vande Mataram' composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay has been awakening the children of Mother India for almost 150 years, and will always do so.

From Valmiki, Vyas, and Kalidas to the works of eternal poets like Rabindranath Tagore, we feel the pulse of a living India. This pulse is the voice of Indianness, she added.

President Murmu praised the Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust for awarding outstanding litterateurs of various Indian languages since 1965. She stated that in the process of awarding outstanding literary figures in Indian languages, the selectors of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award have selected the best literary figures and have preserved and promoted the dignity of this award, added the release.

She further added that Jnanpith Awardee women writers like Ashapurna Devi, Amrita Pritam, Mahadevi Verma, Qurratul-Ain-Haider, Mahasweta Devi, Indira Goswami, Krishna Sobti and Pratibha Ray have observed and experienced Indian tradition and society with special sensitivity and have enriched our literature.

She said that our sisters and daughters should actively participate in literary creation and make our social thinking more sensitive by taking inspiration from these great women writers.

Speaking about Rambhadracharya, the President said that he has set an inspiring example of excellence. She praised his multi-faceted contributions and said that despite being physically challenged, he has rendered extraordinary service to literature and society with his divine vision.

She stated that Rambhadracharya has contributed extensively in both the fields of literature and social service. expressed confidence that by taking inspiration from his glorious life, future generations will continue to move ahead on the right path in literary creation, society-building, and nation-building. (ANI)

