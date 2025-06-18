New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Madhya Pradesh from June 18 to 19 has been cancelled, as per information from the Collector of Indore.

President Murmu was supposed to visit Indore and Barwani on June 18 and 19, which has been cancelled. The Indore Collector shared on a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Her Excellency President Draupadi Murmu's visit to Indore and Barwani on 18th and 19th June has been cancelled", the 'X' post read.

President Droupadi Murmu was scheduled to participate in a state-level programme on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day to be held in Taloon Gram Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on June 19, as per a press release.

President Murmu was the chief guest at the program, and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and other ministers were scheduled to attend.

The release also read that several innovations would be launched, including a genetic counselling awareness video and comprehensive guidelines/modules for affected pregnant women. Panchayats that have completed 100% screening of the targeted age group will be honoured. The "Sickle Cell Mitra" initiative will also be launched in collaboration with the NCC Directorates of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Sickle Cell Mitras will act as links between service providers to raise awareness among the youth population.

Additionally, special counselling camps will be set up in 33 affected districts on the occasion, where individuals will receive genetic counselling, disease management information, prospects for future generations, and details of necessary medical services. Special camps will be organised from sub-centres to district hospitals at all primary and secondary health institutions to identify patients, screen them, and test other family members, it added.

The release further stated that under the National Sickle Cell Eradication Mission, over 1.06 crore citizens have been screened so far in the state, out of which over 2 lakh carriers have been identified, and 29,277 people are affected by sickle cell disease. Treatment for these patients is ongoing. Over 80.09 lakh sickle cell cards have been distributed, enabling affected citizens to understand their health status and receive appropriate treatment. (ANI)

