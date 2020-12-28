Daman and Diu/Dadra and Nagar Haveli [India], December 28 (ANI): Sending across positive vibes, President Ram Nath Kovind was seen wrapping up 2020 on a healthy note with a jogging session on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu.

On Monday, the President shared a video of jogging on Diu's Ghoghla beach on Twitter, saying that we should "rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy" in the new year.

"As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives," the President said in a tweet.

President Kovind arrived in the Union Territory of Diu for a three-day visit on Friday.

On December 26, Kovind inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects, according to the President's Secretariat.These included the inauguration of -- first academic session of IIIT Vadodara-International Campus Diu; and Kamleshwar School, Ghoghla; laying of the foundation stone for -- the construction of a school at Saudwadi; improvement of 1.3 kilometers heritage walk-way on Diu City Wall; conservation and facade restoration of heritage precincts (Zampa and market precinct); up-gradation of fruits and vegetable market at Fort Road; and development of integrated municipal solid waste management system for entire urban and rural areas of Diu.

On Sunday, he visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort on the third day of his four-day visit.

