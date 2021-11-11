Visual from Rashtrapati Bhawan (Source: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the Conference.

As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, this will be the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind. (ANI)

