New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala from December 21 to 24, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

The President will address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod on Tuesday.

Also Read | Banks Recover Rs 13,100 Crore From Assets Sale of Defaulters Like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On December 22, he will witness an operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

The President will unveil a statue of P N Panicker in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the statement said.

Also Read | Sensex Crashes 1,190 Points as Omicron Threat Slams Global Stocks, Investors Get Poorer by Rs 6.79 Lakh Crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)