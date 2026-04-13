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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Indians on the eve of Baisakhi, Vishu, Vishuv, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, which are being celebrated on April 14 and April 15.

In her message, President Murmu said, as per a statement from the President's Secretariat, "On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Vishu, Vishuv, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad"

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"These festivals are celebrated in various forms across the country to mark the harvest season. Through these festivals, we express gratitude towards Mother Earth and our Annadata farmers. Our country's rich cultural heritage, agricultural traditions and unity also find expression through the celebration of these festivals", as per the statement.

"I wish that these festivals bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all and inspire us to make significant contributions towards the development of our nation and society". (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)