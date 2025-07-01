Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu launched the week-long Van Mahotsav, which will be celebrated from July 1 to 7 across the country, at a university here on Tuesday, officials said.

The president planted a 'rudraksha' sapling at the new Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in Gorakhpur to mark the occasion and emphasised the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

She inaugurated the university built at a cost of Rs 268 crore in Pipri, Bhathat in Gorakhpur district on Tuesday.

Murmu expressed confidence that Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University will become a confluence of tradition and modernity, and play a decisive role in enhancing the scientific credibility and global popularity of Indian traditional medicine systems.

"Such institutions will help AYUSH systems gain international acceptance and strengthen India's soft power in the world," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

Before participating in the ceremony at the university, Murmu interacted with public representatives and took a tour of an exhibition on traditional medicine systems.

As part of the Van Mahotsav celebrations, UP Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Arun Kumar Saxena inaugurated a "Triveni Van"—a grove of banyan, neem, and peepal trees—at Kukrail in Lucknow.

He also launched an open gym, a yoga meditation centre, and unveiled a statue of Lord Buddha.

Van Mahotsav is celebrated every year between July 1-7.

