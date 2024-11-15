New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, at Prerna Sthal in Parliament Premises, an official release said.

On this occasion, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes.

In her message the President said, "As the nation begins the year-long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of this iconic figure in the history of modern India, I bow in gratitude to his blessed memory. Here I also recall how, during my childhood, hearing the legends of Bhagwan Birsa Munda made me and my friends feel very proud of our legacy."

"In a short life of only 25 years, the boy from Ulihatu in today's Jharkhand became the hero of people's resistance against colonial exploitation. When the British authorities and local landlords were exploiting tribal communities, grabbing their lands and committing atrocities, Bhagwan Birsa rose against this social and economic injustice and led people to fight for their rights. Known as "Dharti Aba" ("Father of the Earth"), Bhagwan Birsa organised the "Ulgulan" or the Munda Rebellion against British oppression in the late 1890s," she added.

Earlier, OM Birla in a message on X wrote, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the pride of tribal identity and culture, and the architect of the Ulgulan, I offer my humble tributes. The 150th year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth begins today. On this Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, I extend my best wishes to fellow citizens. Bhagwan Birsa Munda was a great hero who dedicated his entire life to the nation, society, and culture. His life and ideals will always continue to inspire us. #BirsaMunda150."

Since 2021, November 15 has been celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to honour the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters. Tribal communities played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle through various revolutionary movements.

The day honours the history, culture, and heritage of tribal communities, with nationwide events promoting unity, pride, and recognition of their significant contributions to India's freedom and progress, a release said.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who led the Ulgulan (Revolution) against British rule, became symbol of resistance. Bhagwan Munda's leadership inspired a national awakening, and his legacy is deeply revered by tribal communities.

Welcoming the dignitaries, tribal folk artists from various states performed on the occasion at Prerna Sthal in Parliament premises. (ANI)

