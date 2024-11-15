Bengaluru, November 15: In a shocking development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Hebbagodi police inspector Iyan Reddy on Thursday for allegedly conspiring with BJP MLA Munirathna to infect former Revenue Minister and Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, with HIV-infected blood. The incident allegedly dates back to 2020 during the delayed byelection for the RR Nagar constituency in Bengaluru.

According to SIT findings, Velu Nayakar, a former associate of Munirathna, disclosed that the MLA and Reddy had attempted to recruit a youth to inject Ashoka with HIV-infected blood during his birthday celebrations in July 2020, reported The Hindu. The youth reportedly fled after being warned by Nayakar. The SIT has since tracked him down, and his statement before a magistrate confirmed the conspiracy. BJP MLA Munirathna Conspiring To Infect Enemies With HIV, Claims Ex Karnataka MP DK Suresh.

The case first surfaced when a complainant in a rape case against Munirathna alleged that he used an HIV-infected woman to honey trap political opponents. Munirathna, who defected from Congress to BJP in 2019, is accused of planning the attack as part of political vendettas. Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna Naidu Arrested With 6 Others in Alleged Sexual Harassment Case in Ramnagar.

Inspector Reddy has now been charged with criminal conspiracy to murder, while Munirathna, who was previously arrested in the rape case, is currently out on bail. Authorities are continuing investigations to uncover the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.

