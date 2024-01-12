New Delhi, January 12: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the temple's construction committee and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) gave an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu at her residence on Friday. The invitation was handed over by Chairman Nripendra Mishra, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar and RSS leader Ram Lal.

On Thursday, VHP International Working President Alok Kumar and Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra extended an invitation to the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Lord Ram Chose His Devotee PM Narendra Modi To Build Temple in Ayodhya, Says BJP Veteran LK Advani.

Dhankhar said he would convey a suitable time to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited to the ceremony. Ram Mandir Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Begins 11 Days ‘Special Anushthan’ Ahead of Consecration Ceremony, Expresses His Feelings Through Audio Message.

Ahead of the event, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the VHP, have been reaching out to people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at the temples in their neighbourhoods.

