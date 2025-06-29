New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Uttar Pradesh (Bareilly and Gorakhpur) from June 30 to July 1, the President's Secretariat said in a release on Sunday.

As per the release, on June 30, the President will attend the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly. Later that day, she will participate in the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Gorakhpur.

On July 1, the President will inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in Gorakhpur.

The President will also visit Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur, where she will inaugurate its Auditorium, Academic Block, and Panchkarma Kendra, as well as lay the foundation stone for a new girls' hostel, the release added. (ANI)

