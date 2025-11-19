New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from November 20 to November 22, an official statement issued by the President's Secretariat read.

On November 20, the President will grace the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration, organised by the Government of Chhattisgarh at Ambikapur.

Also Read | Indian Army Gets Exclusive Intellectual Property Rights for New Design Coat Combat (See Pics).

It added that on November 21, the President will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad.

The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

Also Read | Karnataka: Newborn Dies After Woman 'Forced To Deliver' in Corridor of Government Hospital in Haveri.

On November 22, the President will grace the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu attended the fifth convocation of the National Institute of Technology Delhi on Wedneday, where she urged the graduating students to focus on innovations that meaningfully uplift society, stressing that true progress lies not only in invention but in its ability to reduce inequalities and inspire hope.

Posting on X, the President's office wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu graced the fifth convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology Delhi at New Delhi. She urged the students to remember that the measure of true progress is not just the invention, but also the positive impact it has on society. She said that the systems, technologies and solutions they develop should strive to reduce inequalities and inspire new hope in people's lives." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)