New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan from February 12 to 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

The president will grace the 200th Janmotsav-Gyan Jyoti Parv Smaranotsav Samaroh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati at Tankara in Gujarat on Monday.

"On the same day, she will grace and address the 20th convocation of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology at Surat," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On February 13, the president will visit Srimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, Valsad.

Murmu will also interact with members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) of Gujarat at Dharampur, the statement said.

On February 14, the president will address a gathering of tribal women associated with various self help groups at Beneshwar Dham in Rajasthan, it added.

