Jhabua, February 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pleaded with a child at a tribal rally to stop waving at him so that his arm doesn't ache. “I got your love, son. Please lower your arm, otherwise it will start to pain,” Modi appealed to the child, who was held up by a man, apparently his father, as the crowd cheered.

While acknowledging the child’s gesture Modi, repeatedly told him that his arm will start aching if he continues to wave at him. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rs 7,500 Crore Development Projects in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Tells Child Waving at Him in Jhabua

Loved by one and all, PM Narendra Modi ji warmly reciprocates the unconditional love of a little child! pic.twitter.com/UakMqHoa8j — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) February 11, 2024

Modi was addressing the Jan Jatiya Mahasabha in Jhabua district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Madhya Pradesh.

