New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the Kartavya Path on the 76th Republic Day.

The flag hoisting was assisted by Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lt Yogita Saini. The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system, stationed along the iconic Kartavya Path.

The gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

