New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja to fellow citizens.

The President said, "On the occasion of the holy festival of 'Chhath Puja', I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

"On Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping sun God and also offering reverence and gratitude to Mother Nature by veneration of rivers, ponds and other sources of water," he said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, let us resolve to preserve nature and environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19 epidemic. May 'Chhath Maiya' bless all the citizens with good health and prosperity," he added. (ANI)

