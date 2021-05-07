New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the demise of senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh, saying his departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism.

Singh, aged 70, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

"The news of the demise of Shri Shesh Narayan Singh, a senior journalist, who is famous for his clear ideas, unambiguous expression and friendly behaviour is very sad. His departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism. My condolences to his heartbroken family and well-wishers," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

