Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the announcement of the stoppage of military action by India and Pakistan, saying the primary responsibility to bridge the trust deficit lies with Islamabad, which must address New Delhi's concerns regarding cross-border terrorism.

In a statement here, the former chief minister emphasised the urgent need to end hostilities as they have been taking a toll on the people living along the Line of Control (LOC) and International Border (IB) in J-K.

Abdullah expressed his support for the ceasefire, acknowledging the significant impact the ongoing situation has had on the people and their property in the region.

"Our people along the LoC and IB have borne the brunt of the deteriorating situation between the two neighbouring countries. This measure will greatly alleviate the suffering of our people who have been caught in the crossfire," he added.

Abdullah said that his party has always advocated for lasting friendship between India and Pakistan.

"However, the primary responsibility to bridge the trust deficit lies with Pakistan, which must address India's genuine concerns regarding cross-border terrorism," he added.

