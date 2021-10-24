New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted all the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on their Raising Day.

"From dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh to the icy heights of the Himalayas, our @ITBP_official Himveers have answered the nation's call with utmost dedication. Their humanitarian work during times of disasters is noteworthy. Greetings to all ITBP personnel on their Raising Day." the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated its 60th Raising Day on Sunday.

"On 60th Raising Day of ITBP, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai awarded Gallantry medals to 23 ITBP personnel including 20 personnel awarded with Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for bravery in skirmishes in eastern Ladakh with China last year," informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police in a statement. (ANI)

