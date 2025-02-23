Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 45-year-old undertrial prisoner and his three family members for allegedly abusing and assaulting a team of security personnel at a court in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday after a group of undertrials, including the accused, was brought to a court in Bhiwandi from Aadharwadi jail for their scheduled hearings, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi on 3-Day Visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam From Today To Participate in Developmental Projects and Inaugurate Business Summits.

Following the court proceedings, while the undertrials were being escorted back to jail, the accused requested permission to use the washroom.

The police granted permission but instructed him to keep the door open and not lock it from inside. This angered the accused, who started hurling abuses at the police personnel, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Ward Boy Sexually Assaults Patient's Son After Tricking Him Into Sleeping in Staff Room at Super Speciality Hospital in Kamothe, Arrested.

As he was being escorted back to the police van, the accused allegedly continued to abuse the police team and called his family members present there to attack them, he said.

The accused's wife, sister, and another male relative allegedly manhandled the police personnel, the official said.

Also, while being seated in the police van, the accused allegedly used obscene language against a woman constable and indulged in inappropriate behaviour, as per the police complaint.

A case has been registered against the accused and his three family members under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 351(2) (criminal conspiracy), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3(5) (criminal act committed by several individuals with a common intention).

While the main accused remains in jail, his family members have not yet been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

The FIR did not mention under what charges the accused was previously arrested and imprisoned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)