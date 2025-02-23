Navi Mumbai, February 23: A 17-year-old FY BSc student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 27-year-old ward boy at a super speciality hospital in Kamothe while staying there to care for his hospitalised mother. The incident occurred early Friday morning, February 21, around 6 AM, when the minor victim, after completing a college assignment, fell asleep in a staff restroom at the ward boy’s suggestion. The accused allegedly assaulted him by pulling down his trousers. Following the assault, the victim reported the ordeal to his elder brother, who raised the issue with hospital management, leading to the ward boy's arrest.

According to a Times of India report, the victim initially approached the hospital management but was directed to the administration, which further referred the matter to the contractor responsible for hiring ward boys. Frustrated by the delay, the victim lodged a police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 64 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and under POSCO Act for rape and aggravated sexual assault. The accused was arrested early Saturday morning, February 23 and produced before the Panvel Sessions' holiday court, which remanded him to police custody for three days. Maharashtra Shocker: 4 Men Rape Woman in Naigaon Over Course of 2 Months After She Misses Job Interview in Pune, Share Her Obscene Photos on Instagram; 2 Arrested.

As part of the investigation, police have sought CCTV footage from the hospital to gather technical evidence. Officers are also questioning hospital staff and other ward boys who were present at the time of the incident. The police aim to determine if the accused has a history of misconduct or if other employees have faced similar experiences. Maharashtra Shocker: Pet Labrador and 8 Stray Dogs Found Dead After Allegedly Consuming Poisoned Biscuits in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Probe Launched.

As per the report, the victim, a minor boy, had been staying at the hospital overnight to look after his hospitalised mother. After working late on his college assignment, the ward boy suggested he rest in the staff’s designated area. It was there that the assault occurred when the accused allegedly took advantage of the victim’s vulnerable state while he was asleep.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

