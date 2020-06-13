Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Private Flights from Middle East to Carry Only Non-COVID Passengers from June 20: Kerala Govt

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 06:45 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Private Flights from Middle East to Carry Only Non-COVID Passengers from June 20: Kerala Govt

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 13 (ANI): All private chartered flights departing to Kerala from Middle East countries shall only carry COVID-19 negative passengers from June 20, state principal secretary Dr K Elangovan said on Saturday.

"From June 20, all private chartered flights departing to Kerala from Middle East countries shall only carry coronavirus negative passengers. Test certificate must be carried by them. It applies to all flights for which consent letters were issued earlier," Elangovan said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the Vande Bharat mission, the central government's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions over air travel, began on June 11 and will continue till June 30.

This comes as Kerala has reported a total number of 2,322 cases, out of which 1,000 people have cured/discharged/migrated and 19 others have lost their lives. (ANI)

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Discuss Cyclone Nisarga Relief Measures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement