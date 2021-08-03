New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over a nine-year-old Dalit girl's death under mysterious circumstances, saying that he went to Uttar Pradesh to "distribute certificates" but was "unable to handle his own responsibility".

According to the police, the girl died under arcane circumstances even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcefully cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

"The incident with the minor girl in Delhi's Nangal is painful and condemnable. Think about what her family must be going through," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The home minister, who is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi, had gone to Uttar Pradesh to distribute certificates but is unable to handle his own responsibility," the Congress general secretary said.

Her remarks were in reference to Shah's visit to Uttar Pradesh earlier this week during which he praised the Yogi Adityanath government for taking the state to the "top spot" in law and order.

From Hathras to Nangal, there is "jungle raj", Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

Tagging a media report on the Nangal incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "A Dalit's daughter is also the daughter of the country."

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the incident, alleging that the CM who showed the dream of turning Delhi into Singapore, London and Paris, has made it a "den of rapists".

Increasing cases of crime are exposing the Kejriwal government's claims on women safety, he claimed.

Police have said that based on the statement of the victim's mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR. Four people, including the accused priest, have been arrested, they said.

