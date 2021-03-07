New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district today.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday said that the party will continue to protest against the farm laws and "Priyanka Gandhi will address a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut on Sunday and highlight the issues being faced by farmers."

This will be the fifth Kisan Mahapanchayat in the region which will be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi had chaired the meeting of UP Congress MLAs in Delhi and discussed the strategy to be adopted to take on the central government on farmer's issues.

The Congress Party is organising Kisan Panchayats in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers' demand to repeal them.

Uttar Pradesh Congress had launched the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' programme in the region on February 10 from Saharanpur through a Kisan Panchayat which was addressed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to Sources with this Kisan Mahapanchayat, the party will conclude the Program in Western UP and the Next Phase will be launched in Eastern UP.

Since then, senior leaders are addressing Kisan Panchayats from district to tehsil level but Kisan Panchayats addressed by Congress General Secretary in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been planned aiming at gaining political ground.

She had also addressed the Kisan panchayat in Saharanpur which was organised by Congress leader Imran Masood and attended by Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ajay Singh Lallu and other senior leaders. (ANI)

