Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] May 12 (ANI): Eight probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from the 2024 batch, currently assigned to the state of Gujarat, paid a formal courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar ahead of their upcoming district assignments, as reported by officials.

According to the release, the probationary IAS officers have been assigned to the districts of Kheda, Amreli, Kutch, Rajkot, Bharuch, Tapi, Banaskantha, and Panchmahal as Supernumerary Assistant Collectors. Before taking charge of their respective districts, these officers paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while guiding these probationary IAS officers, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have been given a unique opportunity for public service in Gujarat, a role model for the nation's development. He expressed confidence that these youth officers would contribute their maximum efforts towards building a "Viksit Gujarat" for a "Viksit Bharat" during the Amrit Kaal, as stated in the release.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Principal Secretary of Administrative Reforms and Training Division Hareet Shukla, and Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh were also present during the courtesy meeting. (ANI)

