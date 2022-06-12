Kochi, Jun 12 (PTI) Swapna Suresh, a key accused in gold-smuggling in the diplomatic bags case, on Sunday said she has initiated the process to file a plea in the Kerala High Court to quash the FIR against her for allegedly conspiring to cause a riot in the State through her recent revelations.

While speaking to reporters here, she said, "The vakalat has been signed and we are proceeding with the rest on Monday as I have been accused of a conspiracy."

Suresh also threatened that she would be disclosing to the media soon everything she had said about LDF MLA K T Jaleel in her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code as he allegedly conspired against her.

"It is Jaleel who is conspiring, by lodging a complaint against me and sending someone to me as a representative of the CM to settle the matter and then using that person as a witness against me," she alleged.

"Therefore, I will soon tell you (media) everything I said about Jaleel in the 164 statement," she added.

She said she was initially going to wait till her 164 statement becomes part of public record before saying anything, but "since he has initiated action against me for no reason, I will bring out what I have said in my 164 statement against K T Jaleel."

Meanwhile, her lawyer told the media that the offences against Suresh carry a maximum punishment of one year imprisonment.

Subsequent to Jaleel's complaint, the police lodged a case under Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against Suresh.

Her lawyer said even if a riot was caused due to her revelations, the maximum punishment is one year and for such a case the government has constituted a 12-member Special Investigation Team of senior police officers.

He said Suresh decided to move the High Court to quash the FIR as the main ingredient for making out a case under section 153 of IPC is that there should be an illegal act and disclosing what was said in a 164 statement to the media is not an illegal act.

"The case has no merit," he said.

