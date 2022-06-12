Srinagar, June 12: A lightning strike killed an Army soldier along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of , officials said on Sunday. Rifleman Lokendra Singh (30) was deployed at a forward post along the LoC in Gulmarg Sector in north Kashmir, an Army spokesperson said.

Around 10.15 pm on Saturday, he was struck by lightning while observing the enemy from a surveillance post, the official said. Singh sustained grievous injuries and was administered first aid at the post. He was then taken to a medical facility, where he was declared dead at 11.45 pm, he said.

Meanwhile, the Army on Sunday paid tributes to the rifleman. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantonment, Corps Commander, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen ADS Aujla and all ranks paid homage to the soldier on behalf of the nation, the spokesperson said. Singh had joined the Army in 2011 and belonged to Bhadrauli village of Bah Tehsil, Agra in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife, two children, the spokesperson said. Pulwama Encounter: LeT Terrorist Responsible for Killing Jammu and Kashmir Police Personnel Reyaz Ahmad Neutralized by Security Forces in Drabgam.

"The mortal remains of Rifleman Lokendra Singh are being taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours," the spokesperson said. "In this hour of grief the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," he said.

