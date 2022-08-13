Nagpur, Aug 13 (PTI) The process to recruit 7,000 constables in the Maharashtra Police force has started, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Saturday.

He said routine transfers of police officers will be carried out once the allocation of portfolios is done.

"The process for the recruitment of 7,000 police constables has started. Orders have been issued after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Fadnavis told reporters at Police Bhavan.

He also inaugurated a cyber police station of the Nagpur rural police.

Fadnavis said the state government will focus on providing good quality residential quarters to police personnel.

"A first meeting about the quality police housing was held immediately after the formation of the new government,” he added.

The state cabinet was expanded on August 9, 41 days after Shinde and Fadnavis took oath as the CM and Deputy CM, with the induction of 18 MLAs who were sworn in as cabinet ministers.

