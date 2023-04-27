New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): A proclaimed offender in an excise act, who was fleeing from a trial system to evade punishment, has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

According to DCP Dwarka M Harshavardhan, a piece of specific information was received on 21 April regarding the movement of a person namely Ajay Kumar, who was declared proclaimed offender by Dwarka court, and is roaming in the area of JP Kalan.

Also Read | Army Commanders Conference 2023: New Training Pattern, Better Infrastructure Facilities; Check Major Key Decisions Taken During Meet.

On the basis of the information, the accused person was apprehended from the area of JP Kalan by the team. On interrogation, he disclosed his name and address as Ajay Kumar Resident of VPO Jafarpur Kalan and age 42 years.

"During sustained interrogation, he disclosed about his involvement in Excise Act case under the jurisdiction of PS Jaffarpur Kalan. After getting bail in the cases against him, he fled from his house and kept on changing address frequently to refrain himself from punishment in cases against him," Delhi Police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Cocaine in Whiskey Bottles: Tanzanian Arrested at Delhi Airport After Dog Squad K9 Detects Narcotic Substances in Baggage (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)