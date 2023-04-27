New Delhi, April 27: A Tanzanian was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for smuggling cocaine by mixing it with liquor in whiskey bottles, a customs official said on Thursday.

A senior Customs official said that the man was arrested based on profiling by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and customs. The official said that the accused arrived from Addis Ababa and was followed from the deboarding gate. Delhi Customs Seize Wristwatches Worth Rs 28 Crores From Passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As soon as the accused took to the Green Channel, Customs/DRI officers intercepted him inter-alia asking whether he was carrying any narcotic substances. During the search of his baggage, three whiskey bottles were found.

K9 Squad Indicated the Presence of Narcotics Substance in Baggage

AirCustoms@IGIA with DRI busted a novel modus operandi after Cocaine was found dissolved in whiskey bottles recovered from a Tanzanian pax arriving from Addis Ababa. K9 squad indicated presence of narcotics. The pax was arrested under NDPS Act. Further investigations are on. pic.twitter.com/kdF6ouuINw — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) April 27, 2023

"The liquid inside the bottles was unusually viscous unlike of whiskey. K9 squad was brought in who indicated presence of narcotics substance. Upon opening the bottles and subjecting them to test kit, presence of cocaine was indicated," the official said. Delhi: Theft Racket Operating at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminals Busted, Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized; Eight Arrested.

This is a new modus operandi to smuggle narcotics dissolved in alcohol, probably since alcohol evaporates in the open, the dissolved substance (cocaine in this case) could be recovered easily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).