Asansol (WB), Dec 26 (PTI) Prompt action by railway officials on Tuesday averted an accident near Asansol station after an overhead mast was found bent and hanging by the track.

According to railway sources, the hanging mast was noticed this morning, prompting immediate action. Railway officials swiftly implemented all necessary measures, including the Emergency Power Block (EPB) to address the situation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modis Popularity Surges, Becomes First World Leader To Reach Two Crore Subscribers on YouTube Channel; Far Ahead of Other Global Leaders.

The timely action by railway officials also ensured uninterrupted movement of trains.

Sources said that the incident may have occurred when a door of a passing goods train was opened, potentially causing it to strike the mast and result in its bending.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Forms 15-Member Election Management Committee for West Bengal Ahead of General Polls (Watch Video).

A railway press release said "Eastern Railway acted promptly in addressing the Overhead Equipment (OHE) mast bend and hanging incident reported near Asansol East Cabin. Safety measures were implemented, allowing line movement with caution. An Emergency Power Block (EPB) was executed successfully from Asansol East Cabin to Kali Pahari on the Down Main Line".

The press release also highlighted that the diesel yard pilot played a crucial role in assisting the affected Down train (Bikaner-Howrah), ensuring a secure departure along the main line. It further reported, "A tower wagon arrived, and EPB between down main line starter signal to Asansol East Cabin home signal was completed, enabling train movement via the down slow line".

Kaushik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway said "We are committed to the safety and security of the passengers."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)