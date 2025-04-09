Srinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) Properties belonging to two terrorists were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Police in Sopore have attached seven marlas of land belonging to two LeT terrosists/handlers -- Bilal Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Umar Mir, both residents of Brath Kalan Sopore, a police spokesperson said.

He said these actions are connected to cases registered under Arms Act, UAPA, and Explosive Substances Act.

The attachments were executed under the provisions of Sections 82, 83 of CrPC, by a team of Sopore Police and Revenue officials, after receiving approval from the competent authority, he said.

This measure marks a significant step in the investigation into subversive activities in the area. It underscores police's commitment to countering threats to national security and ensuring peace and stability, the spokesperson added.

