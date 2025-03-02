Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached 14.8 kanals of land, valued at over Rs 28 lakh, belonging to three terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The terrorists are presently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the attachment of their properties was part of the efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, he said.

Also Read | UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League Match in Lucknow.

The official said Najab Din and Mohd Latif of village Kirni and Mohd Bashir alias “Tikka Khan” of Qasba had earlier fled across the border and were actively engaged in promoting terrorism, disturbing peace and threatening social harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the action was taken in compliance with the court order in connection with a case registered at Police Station Poonch in 2022, adding the step underscores the firm commitment of police to take strong action against individuals involved in terrorism and activities that disrupt social harmony.

Also Read | Chamoli Avalanche: Last Missing Worker's Body Found, Toll Rises to 8, Rescue Mission Comes to an End in Uttarakhand's Mana Area (Watch Videos).

The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team along with revenue officials, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Shafket Hussain, said the police remains steadfast in its resolve to root out terrorism and ensure peace and stability in the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)