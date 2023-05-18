Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said growth and success in economic activities should not be viewed as just being driven by profits.

Prosperity should also be measured in social, environmental and ethical dimensions aside from the financial means, he said.

Khan's suggestion came while speaking after inaugurating the Trivandrum Management Association's (TMA) flagship conclave -- TRIMA 2023 -- whose focal theme is 'Trivandrum 5.0 - Prosperity Beyond Profit', a statement issued by TMA said.

The Governor, in his speech at the event, is quoted as having said that the theme of the conclave has been "inspired by the concept of Society 5.0 which advocates a more human centric and sustainable society through innovation and advanced technology".

"This concept insists on a high degree of merging between cyberspace and physical space, so as to balance economic advancement with resolution of social problems. If this model is followed, the society as a whole would receive integrated services and comfort in all aspects of life including energy, transport, medical care, shopping, education, work and leisure,” he said, according to the statement.

Khan also said the concept of prosperity beyond profit was not something new in the Indian context and has been enshrined in the ideal of 'Loka Samgraha' (people's welfare) which is celebrated in Indian thought as the highest form of 'Swadharma' (individual's duty), especially in Bhagavad Gita.

In promoting inclusive and sustainable development, startups and entrepreneurs have a special role to play by leveraging technologies to promote sustainability and by adopting responsible business, he further said.

Presenting the concept of TRIMA 2023, Rajesh Jha -- the chairman of TRIMA Committee and the MD-cum-CEO of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd -- said the theme of the conclave was inspired by the Japanese concept of 'Society 5.0'.

"Though Japan is an industrially and technologically more advanced society, it has some strong parallels with Kerala society, one of which is advanced social development indices," he is quoted as having said in the statement.

Ajit Mathai, the founder of mByom Consulting and Management Services, who also spoke at the event is quoted as having said that Kerala needs to give a little more attention to promoting sustainable and productive agriculture in a cooperative spirit.

The two-day conclave is packed with technical sessions for in-depth deliberations by corporate leaders, administrators and elected representatives on sustainable and inclusive development of Kerala's capital region, the statement said.

TMA is a premier management association in the country affiliated to New Delhi-based All India Management Association (AIMA).

