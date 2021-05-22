New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure the supply of essential medicines for the treatment of Mucormycosis as well as free of cost treatment of affected people.

In the letter, Gandhi pointed out the shortage of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, a drug used in the treatment of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, and said the "epidemic disease" is not being covered in Ayushman Bharat and most other health insurances.

"The Government of India has just asked states to declare Mucormycosis as an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This means that there must be-- (i) adequate production and assured supply of essential medicines to treat it; and (ii) cost-free patient care for those in need of treatment," the Congress interim president wrote.

She noted that Liposomal Amphotericin-B is absolutely essential for the treatment of Mucormycosis, and said, "However, there are reports of its acute scarcity in the market. Further, the illness is not covered in Ayushman Bharat and most other health insurance products."

"I would request you to kindly take immediate action on this matter to bring relief to the large number of patients being afflicted by Mucormycosis," Gandhi added.

Earlier today, after reviewing the rising number of cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus infections in various states, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said that the Centre has allocated a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B to all states and Union Territories.

Gowda also informed that the allocation has been made based on the total number of patients, which is approximately 8848 across the country.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)