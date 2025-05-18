Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), May 18 (PTI) A PSLV rocket carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-09 lifted-off from this spaceport early on Sunday.

This was the 101st mission of ISRO from Sriharikota.

Also Read | 'EAM Was Misquoted, No Prior Warning to Pakistan': MEA Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Claim on Operation Sindoor.

As the 22 hour countdown concluded on Sunday, the 44.5 metre tall launch vehicle, 'PSLV-C61' in its 63rd flight blasted off at a prefixed time of 5.59 am from the first launch pad, carrying the satellite.

EOS-09 equipped with its payload - Synthetic Aperture Radar - has been designed to provide continuous and reliable remote sensing data for operational applications across sectors, ISRO said.

Also Read | Who Is Adriana Smith? Why Is She Being Kept Alive in US Despite Being Declared Brain-Dead?.

The satellite has a mission life of 5 years.

This is designed to be a debris-free mission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)