India News | Public Cooperation Needed to Stop Forced Religious Conversions: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Jul 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that public cooperation is needed along with government's efforts to ban forced religious conversions in the backdrop of a demographic change in the state.
Addressing the programme 'Developed Uttarakhand @2047, Samuhik Samvad With Ex-Servicemen' here, Dhami said that his government has taken bold steps, including strict action against land encroachment, Uniform Civil Code along, and implementing strict anti-riot law. However, extensive public cooperation is necessary for the effective implementation of these efforts, he said.
Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Pahalgam Terror Attack at BRICS Summit 2025, Says Condemning Terrorism Should Be Our 'Principle', Not Just 'Convenience'.d Zoonoses Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Know About the Historic Day When Louis Pasteur Successfully Administered the First Rabies Vaccine to Human" /> World Zoonoses Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Know About the Historic Day When Louis Pasteur Successfully Administered the First Rabies Vaccine to Human