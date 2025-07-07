India News | Public Cooperation Needed to Stop Forced Religious Conversions: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Jul 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that public cooperation is needed along with government's efforts to ban forced religious conversions in the backdrop of a demographic change in the state.

Addressing the programme 'Developed Uttarakhand @2047, Samuhik Samvad With Ex-Servicemen' here, Dhami said that his government has taken bold steps, including strict action against land encroachment, Uniform Civil Code along, and implementing strict anti-riot law. However, extensive public cooperation is necessary for the effective implementation of these efforts, he said.

    Dehradun, Jul 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that public cooperation is needed along with government's efforts to ban forced religious conversions in the backdrop of a demographic change in the state.

    Addressing the programme 'Developed Uttarakhand @2047, Samuhik Samvad With Ex-Servicemen' here, Dhami said that his government has taken bold steps, including strict action against land encroachment, Uniform Civil Code along, and implementing strict anti-riot law. However, extensive public cooperation is necessary for the effective implementation of these efforts, he said.

    The chief minister interacted with ex-servicemen on the overall development of the state and took their suggestions.

    Dhami told them that being the son of a soldier, he has seen the problems and challenges faced by soldiers and their families closely, which is why his government is constantly working for their upliftment.

    The chief minister asked the ex-servicemen to become guards of the environment and the nation. The forest department has been instructed to plant 1,000 trees in every division, he said.

    Referring to the 'Ek Ped Apni Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said, "Wherever you plant a tree, it is guaranteed that it will flourish because as soldiers, you always take care of them."

    Dhami said that the number of tourists visiting the state in the last two months has increased to more than 38 lakh, while the unemployment rate in the state has come down to less than 4.2 per cent, which is less than the national average.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

