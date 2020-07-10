Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) Public transport service in the city was largely unaffected on Friday with the main thoroughfares remaining open, even as containment zones were put under strict lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, police said here.

The number of private buses were, however, less compared to other days as a majority of transport workers hailing from the neighbouring districts could not join duty owing to the lockdown, Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said.

Also Read | Dharavi Gets Parise From WHO For Breaking COVID-19 Transmission Chain, Aaditya Thackeray Credits 'Dharavikars' For Chasing Coronavirus.

Public transport service in most places of Kolkata were near normal since the lockdown was enforced in residential areas and the major thoroughfares were kept open, a Kolkata Traffic Police official said.

However, in the neighbouring districts of North and South 24 Parganas, some roads were closed by the police.

Also Read | Amazon Asks Employees to Delete TikTok Over Security Risks: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

At places like Nagerbazar and Baranagar in North 24 Parganas, buses were diverted through other routes not under the containment zones.

In Bankura town, an SBSTC depot was temporarily closed after a driver of the state transport undertaking tested positive, an official said.

Government bus services from Bankura to various destinations were affected owing to the closure of the depot, he said. RBT RBT 07102305 NNNN punch a corner away, leaving his goal undefended. The ball fell to Vitolo at the far post and he guided his header home. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)