Puducherry [India], July 20 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy presented the annual budget for the year 2020-21 at Legislative Assembly on Monday ignoring the directive of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to defer the proceedings.

While presenting the Budget, Chief Minister announced the abolition of drinking water tax and electricity tax (less than 100 units) for BPL families.

"The government has decided to start Nammalvazhvar Agricultural Innovation Program and subsidise crops including grains and paddy," he said while presenting the budget.

The Puducherry Budget was tabled in the Legislative Assembly at 12 pm. It was scheduled to start on 9:30 am on Monday. But Kiran Bedi did not come to give the inaugural speech and it got delayed and started at 12 pm.

The AIADMK and BJP MLAs protested inside the assembly.

Earlier in the day Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi wrote to Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy requesting him to "send the file for laying AFS and Demand for Grants before Assembly for her to accord considered approval and give fresh date for presenting Budget."

Kiran Bedi alleged that his letter requesting her to deliver inaugural speech reached Rajnivas at 3:30 am today.

Kiran Bedi today also tweeted about her response to the Chief Minister's letter. "An intriguing case of Puducherry Assembly without the Budget even seen & approved by (LG) & 'trustees' wanting to discuss the rooms, design & more!" she tweeted. (ANI)

