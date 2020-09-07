Pune, Sep 6 (PTI) Pune city in Maharashtra reported 2,093 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total infection count to 1,05,905, a health official said on Sunday.

The number of fatalities reached 2,512 with 44 people succumbing to the infection, he said.

A total of 1,569 patients were discharged in the day.

