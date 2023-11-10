SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], November 10 (ANI): In a joint operation, Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar Police and Counter Intelligence of Punjab's Bathinda district arrested three associates of the Bambiha gang and thwarted their plans of a targeted killing.

Taking to social media platform X, the Punjab DGP said the arrested associates were operating on the directions of foreign-based gangster Lucky Patial.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2023: Gold Sales Volume May Rise Up to 20% Due to Softening Prices.

"In a major breakthrough, #SSOC, SAS Nagar & Counter Intelligence, Bathinda in joint operation have arrested 3 associates of Bambiha Gang operating on directions of foreign-based gangster Lucky Patial thwarting their plans of target killing in SAS Nagar," the DGP wrote on X.

Moreover, two illegal weapons and ammunition have been recovered from their possession, police added.

Also Read | Odisha Robbery: Unknown Armed Robbers Loot Rs 1.50 Crore From SBI ATM Cash Van in Cuttack.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)